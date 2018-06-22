Dabangg Tour Pics: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Jacqueline Fernandez Are All Smiles At Press Conference In The USA

Dabangg Tour Pics: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Jacqueline Fernandez are currently in Atlanta for the 2018 Dabangg Tour.

In the pictures, we saw that Salman had donned the casual attire, whereas Katrina and Jacqueline were looking drop dead gorgeous in their stylish attire.

The Race 3 actress got everyone swooning over how chic she looked in an elegant saree, playing around the shades.It has always been a visual delight to watch Jacqueline in wearing a saree. Katrina was seen wearing a Pink body con dress looking absolutely pretty.

Known to be a saree lover, Jacqueline Fernandez stunned the masses effortlessly by donning a multiple coloured pastel saree paired with a watch, keeping it simple.

Dabangg tour will see Jacqueline, Salman & Katrina perform to some of the electrifying chartbusters which will prove to be a visual delight for all the fans out there.

Jacqueline will also be recreating the much loved Jumme Ki Raat along with Salman Khan at the tour along with various other chartbusters.

The actress has been leaving no stone unturned in rehearsing a testimony of which was witnessed on her social media.

The actress will be travelling to different cities of US and Canada during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.