Dabangg 3 Release Date: Salman Khan Books Another Major Festival Of 2019?

Dabangg completed 8 years and Salman Khan couldn’t resist but drop a hint about Dabangg 3. With his obvious tweet, all the confusions of third part of the franchise became clear. It’s happening and it will release next year. Yes we have Bharat on Eid too, but it seems Sallu Bhai has some special plans.

Salman Khan took to his Twitter account and announced, “Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko… thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey…see u in #Dabangg3 next year.” So, we have Sonakshi Sinha confirmed on-board. But that’s the news floating around since yesterday, what’s new is the release date.

According to the reports flowing in, the makers are aiming at a Christmas release next year. Bharat is arriving on Eid (June) and there will be gap of 6 months between both the releases. Salman Khan will start shooting for Dabangg 3 immediately after Bharat. 25th December 2019 is a Wednesday so Dabangg 3 will get an extended weekend.

Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko… thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey…see u in #Dabangg3 next year pic.twitter.com/yVEVYXVd3l — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 10, 2018

Though many of Salman fans are unhappy with the decision, there are many who are excited for the return of Chulbul Pandey.

