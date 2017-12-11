After setting the stage on fire in Auckland, Melbourne and Hong Kong, Salman Khan and his team performed in the capital city on December 10.

The Da-Bangg tour includes Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul and Meet Brothers. They managed to enthral the audiences with their bang on and power packed performances.

Watching Salman dance is a treat in itself! The videos and pictures that are doing the rounds is a proof that the audiences had a good time at the concert. The event was started with the performance of Daisy Shah, who grooved on songs like Tu Isaq Mera and Tere Naina.

She was followed by the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress who shook her leg on the tunes of Manma Emotion, Main Tera Boyfriend and Sweety Tera Drama. Sonakshi and Prabhu Deva performed on Urvasi, Chinta Ta Ta, Nacha Farate and Govinda. Soon before Salman graced the stage, a famous dialogue by him was played- Swagat Nahi Karogay Humara and the crowd welcomed and cheered him with claps and whistles. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor performed on Oh Oh Jaane Jaana, Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho, Munni Badnam, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Swag Se Swagat.

As soon his performance was over, Salman addressed the audiences and said, “Namastey, Salaam Alaikum, Kem cho… Kya haal hai Delhi? (How are you Delhi). Good evening, thank you is swagat ka bahut bahut shukriya (thank you for this warm welcome). Aajkal kya kehete hai? ‘Swag se swagat’ ka bahut bahut shukriya.”

What was more interesting about that evening was when Salman sang live at the concert. He sang Humko Maloom Hai, Teri Meri, Dil Deewana, Main Hoon Hero Tera and Jag Ghoomeya. This was much of a treat for all the fans out there! Salman, Sonakshi, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh, Kriti and Daisy danced together on Selfie Le Le Re in the finale.

Have a look at the pictures and videos here:

Later, Sonakshi and Daisy took to their Twitter accounts to share some quirky pictures of themselves with Salman!