Cuteness Alert! This Video Of Katrina Kaif With A Baby Will Make Your Day

You guys must be aware that recently Katrina Kaif finally made her debut with social media platforms like Facebook followed with Instagram. And fans were so happy that Katrina finally decided to connect with her fans through social media. Now, the Bang Bang actress keeps on updating her fans with all of her happenings and behind the scenes of her shoot.

Katrina and Salman just wrapped a song sequence in Greece for their upcoming blockbuster, Tiger Zinda Hai and fans & followers were gifted with several on-set pictures.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is directing Tiger Zinda Hai, shared a cute video of Katrina on his Instagram account. In the video, we can see Katrina is busy shopping for toys with a baby at the airport. It is so adorable to see how Katrina is pampering the cute munchkin! Ali has captioned the video as, ‘#tigerzindahai #dairies #airport @katrinakaif #baby rocky #who is cuter?’ Check this sweet video here:

#tigerzindahai #dairies #airport @katrinakaif #baby rocky #who is cuter? A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

like Ali, even we also have a question! Who is more cuter? :P Both Katrina and the baby look so adorable while deciding for which toy to buy!

On the work front, Katrina is busy shooting for Tiger Zinda hai and she has also signed for Thugs Of Hindostan. Recently, the Baar Baar Dekho actress expressed her desires of working in a superheroine film. She said, “I really think someone should make a superheroine film. It’s high time. There are so many characters in our Indian comics as well as those which can be translated and brought in a Hindi film. Look at our mythology and there are so many characters that lend beautifully to be made into a great superheroine. I really think someone should do that now, even if it’s a collaboration and not just a solo film. I would love to play a superheroine. Why not? I have always loved superheroines. Actually, there are quite a few characters that I personally love. There are also some discussions on this, so I won’t say too much.”