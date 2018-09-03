Cuteness Alert: This Relationship Confession By Sunny Leone’s Husband Will Make You Go Aww!

Sunny Leone has time and again expressed that her husband Daniel Weber is her pillar of strength. The musician also says there is not even one aspect of his life wherein he doesnt seek his star wife’s opinion.

Daniel said his life revolves around his wife and their children.

“She probably influences everything that I do in my life. We discuss everything, not always as husband and wife but in terms of business as well. There is not even one aspect of my life that I don’t ask her opinion on, whether it is creative opinion or business opinion,” Daniel told IANS.

“That is the mutual respect that we have for each other. We respect each other and just want each other’s thought or take on something. It has been a long time since I made a unilateral decision without my wife giving her input,” he added with a laugh.

Sunny and Daniel have been together for the last seven years. They surprised everyone last year when they announced that they had adopted a baby girl named Nisha from Latur.

They sprang another surprise in March by announcing that they had expanded their family by including two more children, sons Noah and Asher, via surrogacy.

For Daniel, embracing fatherhood has been a big but beautiful change.

“I believe I am extremely a hands-on father. For instance today, the reason we are on a call at 2.30 p.m. is because at 1.30 p.m., I pick-up my daughter from school every day and at 2 p.m I read her a book and at 2.15 p.m., she takes a nap and at 2.30 p.m., I am on a call with you.

“So how has it changed me? Well, everything in my life revolves around what my kids are doing.”

Professionally, Daniel fronts Los Angeles-based rock and roll band The Disparrows. He says he makes it a point to come out with an album after every two years.

What about cutting an album for the Indian market?

“Probably not at this time. I think it will not be authentic. I collaborate with artistes for songs in Hindi where I play the guitar. But for me to write an album that caters to this market, I don’t think it will be authentic enough as I don’t think I am strong enough in the language,” said Daniel, who seeks influence from American rock and roll icons for his music.

Last month, Sunny who started off as an adult film star and ventured into Bollywood with Jism 2 in 2012, made headlines for starting a donation page on crowd-funding platform Impact Guru to raise money for her friend Prabhakar for kidney transplant.

Talking about the initiative, Daniel said: “We are trying to help him raise money. We put out his story and we put out a ‘fund me’ page. We are trying to do our best to help and it has been doing very well. People have a heart and when they hear somebody’s story who is not well off, they want to help.”

On the work front, Daniel is busy producing a movie, creating content, managing Starstruck, managing Lust fragrance company, managing a social media company.

“We do a lot of stuff. I look after all of her work too,” he said.