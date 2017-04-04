When Shahid Kapoor shared the first picture of his daughter Misha Kapoor over social media, it totally broke the internet. Little Misha Kapoor’s cute pictures spread like wild fire and here’s the newest of the lot.

Shahid Kapoor was spotted along with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha Kapoor at the airport. Mira was holding her little doll while Shahid behaved the like the perfect protective dad as he was trying to be careful with the paparazzi around them.

Although, unlike last time, Shahid did not try to cover Misha’s face from the cameras. Check out the pictures here:

Mira had spoken at an event for International Women’s Day earlier this month. She had said: “I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child. I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother.”

This comment earned her the wrath of several working mothers via social media although doting husband, Shahid stood by her statement.

Defending Mira, Shahid said at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards: “She clearly said ‘I think we are in a time where everybody is getting hurt about everything’, so I honestly don’t feel there is any sense in trying to keep everyone happy. I think Mira started the conversation by saying that these are my personal comments.”

He said his wife didn’t even make a direct comment on anybody or any category of women.

Shahid’s next project is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. The film is scheduled to release on November 17.