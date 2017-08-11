Cricketer Sreesanth has gone way beyond the sport, be it participating in a dance reality show or now making his debut in Aksar 2. The actor was banned by the BCCI in 2013 and has now been acquitted of the ban by the Kerala High Court four years later. Maybe Aksar 2 has turned out to be lucky for the actor.

Commenting on the same, the cricketer stated, “Thankful to God for all the good things in life. I am so glad to be part of Aksar2 and I’m very confident it will be appreciated by the audience. A big thank you to all those who supported me during the worst phase of my cricketing career as well as now since the ban against me playing the game again has been lifted, I believe there are many opportunities in store. Need all the love, support and encouragement always.”

The cricketer turned actor is gearing up for new innings on two fronts – cricket and films and we wish him all the luck for his new endeavors.

Aksar tells the story about Rajveer, who cannot divorce his possessive wife Sheena due to an expensive prenuptial agreement. But when he hires Ricky to seduce her and get rid of her, his plan backfires with serious consequences.The film also stars Lillete Dubey and Mohit Madaan in lead roles. Mohit Madaan, who will be seen as a character named Bachchan in the film, says working in the upcoming film was a challenge for him as he finds no similarity with the role.

Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, Aksar 2 is produced by Varun Bajaj, Chirag Bajaj and Narendra Bajaj. Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, the film stars Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Mohit Madaan and Sreesanth with music composed by Mithoon and is slated to release soon.