Cricketer KL Rahul Denies Dating Nidhhi Agerwal

Cricketer KL Rahul says he is not dating “Munna Michael” actress Nidhhi Agerwal.

KL Rahul opened up about his relationship status on chat show “Open House with Renil”. The episode will air on Sunday on zoOm styled by Myntra, read a statement to IANS.

Asked about his relationship with Nidhhi, he said: “We have known each other since our college days. We are just good friends and all the rumours are false.”

On his bond with cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, he said: “There was one instance after a match at Melbourne where I had a terrible performance. I was miserable and depressed.

“Anushka, who noticed this, came up to my room and asked me to accompany her and Virat to their dinner date. The couple talked me through their similar experiences and that helped me understand how to manage these situations better.

“They took immense care of me and ensured I was not alone. They even made sure I spent the new year night with them. They are an amazing couple and have really had a powerful influence on me.”