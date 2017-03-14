The director-actor jodi of Bollywood Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have delivered many blockbusters together like Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Singham, SIngham Returns and Bol Bachchan.

On the occasion of Rohit Shetty’s birthday, Ajay Devgn shared group pictures of Golmaal Again’s star cast on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Birthdays should be mad fun and glorious…a lot like our Golmaal family. Happy Birthday Rohit!”

The pictures feature Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu, who are reprising their roles, with new female stars Tabu and Parineeti Chopra.

Check it out:

Amidst all the fun & madness, it took a LOT for us to come together, act sober & pose for a photo. We deserve an applause. #GolmaalAgain 😀 pic.twitter.com/ZWyGJ41e9X — Golmaal Again (@GolmaalMovie) March 14, 2017

Popular Malayalam cinematographer Jomon T. John yesterday said he is honoured to be part of the “Golmaal” franchise. He walked out of Tamil film “Dhruva Natchathiram” to be part of this project.

“Honoured to announce my new project ‘Golmaal Again‘ with Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. But good things come with a price and so this time I will not be able to work with Gautham sir in ‘Dhruva Natchathiram‘,” Jomon posted on his Facebook page.

Jomon was originally signed on for Vikram-starrer “Dhruva Natchathiram“, and had even worked on the film’s teaser.

“Despite trying to adjust dates and accommodate both the projects, I had to leave ‘Dhruva Natchathiram‘ as ‘Golmaal Again‘ was committed much before,” he said.

Ace cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran’s son Santhana Krishnan has replaced Jomon in “Dhruva Natchathiram”. In Malayalam, Jomon has worked on films such as “Picket 43“, “Oru Vadakkan Selfie” and “Charlie“.

On 9th march, the Mahurat shot of the film was taken at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The 4th installment of this Golmaal franchise was earlier slated to release during Diwali this year, but to avert clash with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer Robot 2 (2.0), the makers are now planning to release the film on 6th October.