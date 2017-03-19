Couldn’t have done ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ as well as Sanjay: SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had turned down the titular role in “Munnabhai MBBS”, says he couldn’t have portrayed the role better than Sanjay Dutt.

“I think that every actor is destined to do certain films. I feel I couldn’t have done it as well as Sanjay Dutt did,” Shah Rukh said.

He said this at the launch of the Bone Marrow Transplant and Birthing Centre of Nanavati hospital here.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, “Munnabhai MBBS” was a turning point in Sanjay’s career. He played the role of a lovable goon in the film franchise.

The “Raees” actor also spoke about his meeting with colleague Aamir Khan on various occasions which sparked speculation that they are teaming up for a project.

He said: “I went to his house to wish him on his birthday. We don’t talk work. We haven’t spoken on work for years…There is nothing work wise that we have discussed.”

Shah Rukh also asserted that they used to “meet earlier too. It’s just that the media has started noticing now”.

Shah Rukh will be next seen Imtiaz Ali’s forthcoming directorial tentatively titled “The Ring”. The film will also feature Anushka Sharma, and Evelyn Sharma in lead roles.

This film will mark the third collaboration between Shah Rukh and Anushka after “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” (2008) and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” (2012).

Recently, the actor had tweeted about working with Imtiaz, he said, “any night, just you me and my leather jacket” Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too.”

He plays a tour guide in the film, which supposedly has been inspired from Dev Anand’s character in “Guide”. The film is slated to release this August this year. It will be Shah Rukh’s second release of the year.