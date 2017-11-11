Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project Padmavati has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the release date was announced. The film has gone through tough times and is still continuing to do so. The film is all set to release on 1st December in India but still, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the release of the movie.

Recently, Pahlaj Nihalani, the former chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) came out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he told ANI, “Bhansali is a sensible and best technician in the industry. He knows that he is bringing Indian culture in front of the world. He has always promoted Indian culture and people have liked it”.

The film director pointed out that every Bhansali productions film falls in controversy even though there is nothing objectionable in it.

“There has been controversy in each of his films. Controversy on his projects is created by people. His movies have always done a good business after people see there is nothing wrong with it,” he added.

“People of every state for which he makes a film protest against it. People protested against Bajirao Mastani in Maharashtra. There were many court cases. I think how he highlighted Maratha in that film was commendable,” he stated.

Nihalani also highlighted that there was a film made on Padmavati in 1963 but there were no protests.

“Why did people not protest earlier when movies were made on Padmavati? Were the Rajputs not this concerned?” he asked, adding, “These protests must stop”.

Nihalani, who was popular for making several cuts in movies as the CBFC chief, said that approving the film is the responsibility of the censor board, not public or government.

“Till the time film is not censored, it is not completed. I think they have not yet submitted it for approval, the process which takes at least 21 days. If the film gets censor certificate, it must be right-minded,” he said.

“Members of Censor board are capable and educated. They know which film should be passed and which should not. It is the responsibility of the censor board nor the govt or public should take it,” Nihalani concluded.

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.