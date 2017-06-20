Congress Condemns ‘False Depictions,’ Alleges Indu Sarkar Is ‘Fully Sponsored’

The Congress on Monday condemned the alleged “false depiction” in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Indu Sarkar based on the Emergency and said the film is “fully sponsored”.

“This film is fully sponsored. The organisation and the individual who is behind the film are known to us. We totally condemn the false depictions in the film,” said Congress spokesperson Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Bhandarkar on Friday said he made Indu Sarkar as it was important to tell about the Emergency to today’s generation.

Indu Sarkar stars Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhary, Parvin Dabas, Zakir Khan, Sheeba Chaddha and Supriya Vinod in key roles. The film is set in the 1970s when the Emergency was announced in India and stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in a character which appears to be inspired by Sanjay Gandhi and we must say the resemblance is just amazing. Kirti, on the other hand, plays a poetess who stammers and later becomes a catalyst for a radical change. Anupam Kher’s role too looks powerful in the film and we are looking forward to seeing more of it.

While Congress members are criticising Indu Sarkar, the film has the support of CBFC chief. The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial won’t have to get an NOC from anyone in the Congress or the Gandhi family, says Censor Board chairman Pahlaj Nihalani, who is thrilled to see the Emergency being slammed in the film’s trailer.

Nihalani said: “Indu Sarkar does not name anyone. There is no mention of Mrs Indira Gandhi or Sanjay Gandhi or anyone else in the trailer. You are only presuming the film is about the people you mention because of the physical resemblance.”

“I didn’t hear anyone’s name mentioned in the trailer. If they are mentioned in the film, we’ll see. At the moment, I am glad someone has made a film on the Emergency. It is a ‘kaala dhabba‘ (black spot) in our political history.”

The film is slated to release on 28th July.