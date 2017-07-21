Sunny Leone and her husband have become proud parents of baby girl Nisha. The couple adopted the girl from Latur, Maharashtra.

In a recent interview with HT, the couple expressed their happiness after adopting this adorable child. They named their child Nisha Kaur Weber.

Sunny Leone quoted, “Right now, it’s all so brand new because it has just been a few days. The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalise everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare!”

“Our life is always so crazy. There are no nine months for us. For me, it has just been lots of paperwork for two years and then one day, that’s it. You get an email that you have been matched with a child. It’s so crazy.” added Daniel Weber.

Trending :

Sunny further said, “I don’t know about everybody else, but for us, it didn’t matter even for a second whether it was our child or she not being our biological child. For us, it was about starting a family and I might not [have a biological child] because of our schedules and so many other things but we both thought, ‘why don’t we just adopt?’”

“I am not sure about surrogacy. Actually, I don’t know. I believe God gives you different moments in life and you have to grab one. Let’s see,” Sunny Leone concluded.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be seen in a special appearance in the highly-anticipated action drama film Baadshaho, which features Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 1st September.