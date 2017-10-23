Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani have welcomed their first child. The gorgeous couple has become the proud parents of a baby girl. Esha, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, and her husband Bharat were blessed with the baby in the wee hours on Monday at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai.

With the arrival of Esha and Bharat’s little bundle of joy, the Dream Girl aka Hema Malini becomes a grandmother for the second time. Her younger daughter, Ahaana, welcomed her first child two years back. Ahaana and husband Vaibhav Vohra are parents to a baby boy. Speaking about the new parents, both Esha and Bharat were clicked quite often at various occasions. The Dhoom actress flaunted her baby bump graciously!

Esha had announced her pregnancy earlier this year in April. During her pregnancy, she went on a babymoon to Greece with husband Bharat. The duo had also shared some beautiful pictures on social media. Check out the pictures here:

Also during the baby shower ceremony, Esha and Bharat tied the knot again as per Sindhi tradition. Esha was dressed up like a bride for the occasion.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got engaged in February 2012 after dating for a couple of years. The couple tied the knot in June 2012. Recently, Esha Deol thanked her younger sister Ahana for hosting the “most fun-filled baby shower” for her. Ahana, along with their common friend Varun Kapoor, hosted the party on August 27 setting the theme of the party to 1970s to 1990s retro music.

They planned it with lavender themed invites, balloons, floral arrangements, assorted candies and personalised banners with a special lavender-based chocolate Belgium cake, with a miniature version of a vintage perambulator o top. Hydro-mocktails and cocktails, with Awadhi and Mughlai dishes were also served.

The special thematic baby shower party also included fun games like tug of war, measure the mummy’s waist guess, diaper pasting games and more. The theme included guests wearing blue if they guessed it was a boy or pink if they guessed it was a girl.

Ahana also ensured return gifts for the guests like customised bracelets for all, pocket square for boys and scarf for girls, special double Chocó-chip and salted caramel cookies.

We are now eagerly waiting to get the first glimpse of the munchkin. Congratulations to the couple!