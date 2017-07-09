After much speculation over actor Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s debut, it is finally officially confirmed that she will be sharing screen space with M S Dhoni actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has directed Sushant in his debut movie Kai Po Che.

Balaji Motion Pictures is expected to join hands with KriArj Entertainment for the romantic drama set in Kedarnath. The film is expected to go on floors by this year end. It is scheduled to release in June 2018.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment expressed her excitement by saying, “I am really thrilled and excited to be working and collaborating with Abhishek Kapoor for Kedarnath. And extremely happy to have Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on board for this project.”

Speculations about Sara’s debut have been rife from quite some time. The beautiful lady is already a popular face on social media. Her frequent meetings with Karan Johar gave rise to further speculations that Karan would launch Sara with his film Student Of The Year 2. Earlier, her name also came up for Karan Malhotra’s upcoming movie with Hrithik Roshan which is produced by Salman Khan featuring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest release Raabta doomed at the box office. After his double role in Raabta, Sushant’s fans will get to see him in a new avatar in this one. Sara and Sushant’s pairing looks interesting and we hope to see their chemistry on-screen soon!

We can’t wait to see them on-screen together! Can you?