Yesterday, we finally got a glimpse of Salman Khan’s much awaited Eid release, Tubelight. A teaser of the film was released yesterday and we have to say it left us rather intrigued. While we clearly understood that Salman plays a special character in the film, it is confirmed that it is based on the story of an American film, Little Boy.

This became clear when director Kabir Khan made it sure to give a special mention to the film in the credits of the teaser.

Little Boy did not create much box office uproar but the film surely boasts of an interesting story. Revolving around the back drop of World war II, the film essays the struggle of a child in search of his father whose fighting the Japanese in the war. During this, he meets a magician/priest, who makes him believe that he has special powers and that if he truly ‘believes’, he will find his father.

In this case, it looks like Salman plays the boy’s character and may be in search of his brother, Sohail Khan, who is shown to be a part of the army in the teaser. The climax scene of the teaser, exactly tells us the same story, which is based on believing, ‘Kya Tumhe Yakeen Hai?’.

Even if Tubelight may be inspired by another film, the teaser has struck a chord with everyone. It is evident how Salman is trying to experiment with each film and Kabir’s skills as a director are certainly not new to us.

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh’s cameo which is said to be integral to the story will be that of the magician who helps Salman’s character recognise his power.

The film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late veteran actor Om Puri in lead roles.

This is the third time Salman and Kabir are working together, after their historic success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

Tubelight is slated to hit the theaters on 23rd June, 2017.