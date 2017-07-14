Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez shared the silver screen last in Kick which released in 2014. Now, the duo is all set to star in Remo D’Souza’s next.

In a recent interiew Salman Khan confirmed that Jacqueline Fernandez will be a part of Remo’s dance film. He told DNA, “Yes, Remo’s film will have Jacqueline and me. She’s a superbly talented dancer and she will do a brilliant job.”

The film will also star a nine-year-old kid with Salman and the team is on the lookout for someone now.

The actor added, “My character, in the film, is a widower, who has a nine-year-old daughter. He has promised his dead wife that he will fulfill every wish made by his daughter. She wants him to participate in a dance competition and enrols his name for it. For the competition, he has to learn to dance. Jackie trains me to do that. Bas dance film karna baaki tha, ab woh bhi kar liya.”

The shooting for this movie will begin sometime early next year.

On the other work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai which is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. Whereas, Jacqueline will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Raj and DK’s A Gentleman. Apart from this film, she will also feature in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress will be sharing the silver screen for the first time with Sidharth and Sushant respectively.

