It’s been three years since the release of Sajid Nadidawala’s directorial debut Kick with Salman Khan, and there has been constant speculation about a sequel to the 2014 action comedy which was the official remake of Ravi Teja-starrer 2009 Telugu hit by the same title.

Now it’s confirmed that Sajid has booked Christmas 2019 for Kick 2 with Salman as the lead.

According to a source close to the development, Sajid has been quietly working on the script for some time and will be giving Salman a narration next month. Part One revolved around Devi Lal Singh whose need for ‘kicks’ results in him getting involved with an elopement and then turning into a Robin Hood-like robber for ailing children and ends up as a cop himself. Kick 2 will take off from there.

In the first Kick, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a bad man Shiv Gajra, a corrupt businessman who was shot dead in the original. It is also not clear yet if Randeep Hooda, who played a Cop, and Jacqueline Fernandez, who played Devi’s psychiatrist lady love, Shaina Mehra, will return. But the source informs that Kick 2 will have an international action star alongside Salman.

Prep will be heavy-duty as the action will be lavishly mounted with plenty of daredevil stunts and has continued over the two years. Shooting kicks off in early 2019 and the sequel will arrive on Christmas.

Sajid’s Judwaa sequel with Varun Dhawan is on the floors while Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff will roll soon. There’s also a film with Nitesh Tiwari and one with Kabir Khan on the cards. Kick 2 will see him behind the camera again.

While Diwali was earlier reserved for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman was the Eid ka Chand with Aamir Khan laying claim to Christmas with Taare Zameen Par (2007), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014) and Dangal (2016). Salman booked Christmas for his Tiger sequel and will be back during this festive season two years from now.