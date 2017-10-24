Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal franchise has always been the best of director Rohit Shetty. As promised, he is back with the fourth installment Golmaal Again after seven long years. The previous three installments were super hit and winners at the box office.

When most of the times, installments tend to disappoint the fans, Golmaal franchise has been breaking this ritual and is getting popular with each installment. As Golmaal Again has released and is already breaking records at the box office. As per the latest reports, the makers are already thinking about Golmaal’s fifth installment. Rohit Shetty has already announced Golmaal 5.

The comedy film has already left the audience in splits. The entire team of Golmaal Again is grateful that the movie is getting the attention and appreciation that it deserves. Now, according to a report in Bombay Times, Rohit confirmed that Golmaal 5 will happen.

Rohit Shetty said, “Definitely, but we have to get the right script for that. People ask me why they had to wait for seven years after ‘Golmaal 3‘. The answer is, I wanted the right script and didn’t want to make a film just for the sake of making it.” The trailer of ‘Golmaal Again‘ looks hilarious and fans don’t mind waiting if the maker is going to come up with successful installments every time.”

Look at the tweets from the movie’s official Twitter handle:

The Gang is thrilled by the response! Keep the love coming and they will be back AGAIN! 😁 #GolmaalAgain #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/k13rfg6qGh — Golmaal Again (@GolmaalMovie) October 23, 2017

Looks like the gang is trying to tell us something… Are you ready for some more GOLMAAL! 😁 #GolmaalAgain #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn #Tabu pic.twitter.com/3ztntvUKfi — Golmaal Again (@GolmaalMovie) October 23, 2017

The film, made for Indian audience was always expected to do well domestically but to our surprise, the movie has been doing well in overseas too. Golmaal Again recently crossed the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Golmaal Again has a star cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu along with Parineeti Chopra and Tabu.