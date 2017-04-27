Priyanka Chopra is back in India and is currently busy promoting her debut Hollywood film Baywatch. Speculations were rife that PC will be signing Bollywood films on this tour for sure. And well, the lady confirmed, putting an end to all the speculations, that she has three Hindi films in her kitty.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the 34-year-old said, “I have locked three films, but I cannot announce them now. Once I have a clarity on ‘Quantico 3’, only then I will be able to let you know. I currently don’t know. It will be clear only in June.”

The actress further added, “My name gets attached to a lot of films. I can’t give a yes, or no to this until my dates are not sorted. I also can’t comment on this until things are not finalized.”

When asked if she is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a movie, the Quantico star said, “I haven’t spoken to him. We have spoken about other films but not ‘Padmavati‘. I am lucky I got to see few glimpses of ‘Padmavati’.”

Recently Priyanka even threw a bash for her close friends to celebrate the success of her Marathi debut film ‘Ventilator‘ which won three National Awards at the 64th National Awards 2017.

PeeCee will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch. Here’s the latest trailer of Baywatch:

The trailer of the film introduces Priyanka as Victoria Leeds, the owner of a club by the beach, who also happens to run a drug business of sorts that brings all the trouble and mayhem to otherwise peaceful bay.

Baywatch is the film version of the popular 1990s TV series of the same name. Baywatch is directed by Seth Gordan and it also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson in key roles. The film will hit the screens worldwide on 26th May 2017.