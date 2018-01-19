CONFIRMED! Padman Postponed, Akshay Kumar To Leave The Slot Open For Padmaavat

Akshay Kumar’s Padman & Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat – the first mega clash of 2018 to get averted? Yes, there is a news coming in that Akshay Kumar is all set to leave the Republic Day slot open for the biggie Padmaavat. This surely is a good news, but makers of Padman now will have to re-strategise everything to choose another release date.

Padmaavat is made on a lavish budget and needs a vacant release date to compensate for their heavily invested moolah. Yes, a big and a small film can survive on a single day, a recent example being Secret Superstar & Golmaal Again. Padman being a comparatively smaller film also needed a breathing space avoiding the smashing in a biggie.

If the reports are to be believed, it is being said Sanjay Leela Bhansali has requested Akshay Kumar to postpone their film in order to come solo on Republic Day. Padman will release on 9th February & will clash with Aiyaary and Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety. Trade analyst Komal Nahata tweeted, “Breaking news: Pad Man release postponed to 9th February. Padmaavat will be solo release on 25th January”

Breaking news: Pad Man release postponed to 9th February. Padmaavat will be solo release on 25th January — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 19, 2018

The movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been mired in a row after the Shree Rajput Karni Sena claimed it distorted historical facts related to the Rajput community.

The group has been persistent in its demand for a ban on the movie despite Bhansali’s clarification before a Parliamentary committee that the row over the movie was just based on rumours.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) — in consultation with a special advisory panel — decided it will grant U/A certificate to the movie but subject to five modifications, including title change.

The makers were asked to add disclaimers — one of them regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song “Ghoomar” to befit the character portrayed.