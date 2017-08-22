Yes, folks! It’s finally happening. Abhishek Verman’s period film tentatively titled as Shiddat has been in the news for the longest time for its star cast. While several names did the rounds, we can now tell you that this partition drama will be starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi.

It was stated that the film will see the return of Gumrah duo Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi after 25 years. Earlier, a source close to the production house had informed that indeed the actors have been approached for the movie. But they are yet to sign the dotted line. “Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt have been approached for the movie. But they both are yet to give a nod,” revealed the source.

But now, ace Designer Manish Malhotra spilled the beans about the same. He told a leading daily, “I am working on a period film starring Varun and Alia, Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Aditya Roy Kapur, so that’s a big cast. It will be a period film of a period I feel close to, It is during partition between 1945 to 1947.”

Well, Abhishek Varman has given us a gem with 2 States and we hope the director takes this story to a new level and amazes us!

Abhishek Varman has also written the story of Shiddat, rather than just directing it! The film would be produced by Dharma Productions in association with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and it is expected to be released in last quarter of 2018.

Varun and Alia have done three films together until now – Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their cute chemistry both on and off-screen has been setting serious BFF and relationship goals for all their fans. And considering Shiddat, we are really hopeful about the film.