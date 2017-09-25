Confirmed: Hrithik Roshan To Play The Mathematical Wizard Anand Kumar

If there’s one man who is super excited these days then, it has to be none other than the superstar Hrithik Roshan. While the last few days and months have been nothing less than an emotional trauma for the ‘Krrish’ superstar, it seems that lady luck is all set to smile on him in the form of the film titled Super 30, which happens to be a biopic on mathematical wizard Anand Kumar. And the man who has been entrusted with the responsibility of directing the film is Vikas Bahl.

No sooner the film was decided, what followed was a series of topsy-turvy events when it came to deciding the hero of Super 30. At first, it was decided that Hrithik Roshan will be playing Anand Kumar in the biopic. Anand Kumar had even posted a photograph along with Hrithik Roshan when the latter went to meet him. This was immediately followed by Akshay Kumar being ‘almost finalised’ to play the role of Anand Kumar. But then, there happened a huge fallout between the film’s producers viz., Madhu Mantena and Priti Sinha over the film’s leading man, as per a report in a leading tabloid.

The latest update on the Super 30 is that it will be Hrithik Roshan and not Akshay Kumar, who will be playing the role of the mathematical genius Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan will be reportedly spending as much time possible at Anand Kumar’s office and home in Patna in order to prepare for the role. Besides learning to solve actual theorems from Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan will also be reportedly hiring a voice coach to train him in the Bihari dialect. The heroine opposite Hrithik Roshan is not decided yet.

Trending :

For the uninitiated, the Patna based mathematical wizard Anand Kumar runs a highly ambitious and innovative educational program running under the banner of ‘Ramanujan School Of Mathematics’, through which he searches for 30 meritorious talents from among the economically backward sections of the society and prepares them for India’s most prestigious institution IIT (Indian Institute of Technology). The USP of Anand Kumar’s ‘Super 30’ is that, the selected students are given free coaching, lodging and food and that too, without the help of any donation or aid from any individual, government and corporates.