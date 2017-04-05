Confirmed- Big B Not Part Of Mohanlal’s Randamoozham

During the recent times, there was news that Amitabh Bachchan will work with Mohanlal in his next project Randamoozham. Reportedly, Big B was to play the role of Bhishma.

Director Sreekumar had even confirmed the news to a daily. He said, “Yes, he is the Bhishma of Randamoozham. We aren’t taking any cinematic liberties with the character for the movie, he will be playing the role as it is in the book.”

However putting an end to all the speculations, a spokesperson for Mr. Bachchan said that he is not part of the film.

The Official Statement Read:

This is with regards to recent media reports of Mr Amitabh Bachchan reportedly essaying Bhishma in the movie version of M.T.Vasudevan Nair’s Randamoozham directed by Sreekumar.

As the official spokesperson agency for Mr Bachchan, we would like to deny this news and state that Mr Bachchan is in no capacity associated with or a part of the above mentioned film directed by Mr Sreekumar. Any news or story reporting otherwise is false and incorrect.

Randamoozham is a 1984 award-winning Malayalam novel by author M. T. Vasudevan Nair, widely called as his masterpiece. The film will tell the story of epic Mahabharat in Bheema’s perspective. Reports suggest that the film will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. If things fall in place, Randamoozham will be the costliest Indian film, even exceeding the budget of superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which is made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal have previously been part of Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag in 2007 and 2010 film Kandahar, which was directed by Major Ravi.

Big B will be next seen in Sarkar 3 directed by Ram Gopal Varma. This is the third installment of Sarkar film series which stars Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. Sarkar 3 is slated to hit the screens on 12 May along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu.