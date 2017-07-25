Vipul Amrutlal Shah has roped in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra for his next directorial venture titled as Namastey Canada. Vipul who has previously directed films like Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time is donning the director’s hat after seven years.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen together for the second time after their debut film Ishaqzaade. Fans have been asking for this duo to come back together since their first film and finally, Vipul has made this possible. Though the title is similar to Akshay Kumar’s Namastey London but Vipul has made it clear that it’s a fresh plot. It does not have any connection with Namastey London‘s story.

On this development, Vipul Shah said, “I want to set the record straight. Namastey Canada is not a sequel to Namastey London. I thank Akshay Kumar for standing by me and being graceful about sharing the title with me I’m also happy that Arjun and Parineeti agreed to join me on this journey. I hope this film becomes one of their best outings together.”

Trending :

Arjun Kapoor is super excited to work with Vipul Shah. Arjun feels lucky as after working with Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Vipul has chosen him to play the lead. He claims that Namastey Canada has heart and humour making the film a family entertainer.

Parineeti who will join Vipul & Arjun shared, “Namastey Canada is exactly the film I was looking for! It’s desi with a videsi heart (or maybe videsi with a desi heart!). Arjun and I are so so excited to get this party on the floor. We will be playing to our Punjabi strengths but speak to the global audience :) Also so excited to be directed by Vipul sir, who I have had an amazing friendship in the last few years.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan will release this week. Parineeti is yet to finish the shoot of her upcoming film Golmaal Again.