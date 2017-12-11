It’s Confirmed! Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Tie A Knot In A Private Ceremony In Italy

It’s Confirmed! After days of speculations and rumours, the most talked couple, Anushka Sharma and long time beau, Virat Kohli have officially hitched today.

In a private ceremony in Italy with their families, the duo tied a knot. It was a closed affair which was attended by few close friends and family members. The marriage took place at the Borgo Finocchieto, a luxury villa in Tuscany.

After hiding it for so long, the newly-wed finally took to their social media accounts to make an official announcement of their marriage. The official announcement read, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

A few days back Anushka and Virat left for Italy with their families from Mumbai and Delhi respectively. The former was spotted at the airport with her family and a pandit which added fuel to the on-going speculations. Though the family members and Anushka’s spokesperson remained tight-lipped.

A statement released by Anushka’s spokesperson stated, “The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.”

The statement further read, “The newly wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.”

“Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches. Post their wedding the newly wed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.”

Their spokesperson said, “We are extremely grateful to the media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support.”

Many congratulations, Anushka & Virat! :)