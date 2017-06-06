Confirmed! Ajay Devgn Replaces Sanjay In Total Dhamaal

Post the exit of Sanjay Dutt from the 3rd installment of Dhamaal franchise, the makers have now roped in Ajay Devgn to play the pivotal character in Total Dhamaal.

Sanjay Dutt had quit Total Dhamaal due to its “adult comedy” content, but filmmaker Indra Kumar had said it is very much a family entertainer.

“‘Total Dhamaal‘ is an out and out family entertainer, just like ‘Dhamaal‘ and ‘Double Dhamaal‘,” Kumar said in a statement.

Indra Kumar told Mumbai Mirror, “Ajay, my partner Ashok Thakeria, and I have had a fabulous association. Ishq is still one of the most successful comedy films in Bollywood and here we are, 20 years later, with another family entertainer. The Dhamaal franchise has a strong fan following. Ajay’s association makes it even more special.”

A source close to the actor confirmed the reports and said, “Like the ‘Golmaal‘ franchise, ‘Dhamaal‘ has its loyal audience. Ajay is glad to reunite with Indra for ‘Total Dhamaal‘. He is hoping the team will come up with a madcap comedy that will have people rolling on the floor laughing. The idea is to make a full-on entertainer. “

Trending :

Actor Ajay Devgn and director Indra Kumar had previously collaborated for Ishq and Masti.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Illeana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 1st September.

Post that Ajay will be seen in the 4th installment of Golmaal franchise – Golmaal Again. This comedy also comprises with the huge ensembled cast of Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is scheduled to release during the Diwali weekend this year.