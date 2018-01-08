Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is bagging a lot of roles. Now, it is said that she has signed a new movie on surrogacy. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film is a co-production between Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh and Prernaa Arora’s production house.

Sree Narayan Singh confirmed the news with the daily saying, “It is inspired by a real-life story of a woman in Gujarat who doesn’t want to have children but decides to become a surrogate mother for someone else. After a point she gets attached to the child and wants the child back,” he informs.

On being asked why Shree Narayan Singh will not direct the film, Prernaa points out that he will be busy with another project, “That’s why we are launching two new directors. We will still have him as editor and co-producer,”.

Talking about the casting, Prernaa admits that Aishwarya is her first preference. “We would love to have her but it will depend on her dates,” she says. Well, Aishwarya is already doing a project with Prernaa’s production which is Fanne Khan. It will also star Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Trending

It will be interesting to see if Aishwarya would confirm the news or no! Aishwarya’s Fanne Khan will release with Salman Khan’s Race 3. A tweet from Fanne Khan co-producer KriArj Entertainment’s page read: “Yeh Eid ‘Fanney Khan‘ Ke Saath! 15th June 2018. Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao.”

Fanne Khan, a musical comedy film, is being directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film is being jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment, and T-Series.It is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film Everybody’s Famous!.