Composer Vishal Dadlani Files For Divorce

And another one bites the dust! After several celebrity couples have headed for splitsville recently, here’s another addition. Composer Vishal Dadlani has now filed for divorce from his wife Priyal.

According to his statement given on Miss Malini, the duo had been separated since years.

The statement reads, “After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly.”

Recently, actor Pulkit Samrat was spotted outside Bandra court as he filed for divorce.