Commando 2: The Black Money Trail is all set to hit the silver screens. Just a couple of days ahead of its release, lead actors Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma met Central Industrial Security Forces officials in Delhi’s SSG Centre. Director Deven Bhojani and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah were also present.


Check out some snaps of their meeting here:

Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Meet CISF Officials In Delhi
Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Meet CISF Officials In Delhi
Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Meet CISF Officials In Delhi
Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Meet CISF Officials In Delhi
Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Meet CISF Officials In Delhi
Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Meet CISF Officials In Delhi
Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Meet CISF Officials In Delhi
Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Meet CISF Officials In Delhi

Vidyut, who plays a commando in the film, also shared a photo on Twitter, captioning it, ‘#commando2 with the real CISF commandos’.

Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal Meet CISF Officials In Delhi
Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal Meet CISF Officials In Delhi

Commando 2: The Black Money Trail releases on 3rd March.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY