Commando 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Adah Sharma Meet CISF Officials In Delhi

Commando 2: The Black Money Trail is all set to hit the silver screens. Just a couple of days ahead of its release, lead actors Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma met Central Industrial Security Forces officials in Delhi’s SSG Centre. Director Deven Bhojani and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah were also present.

Check out some snaps of their meeting here:

Vidyut, who plays a commando in the film, also shared a photo on Twitter, captioning it, ‘#commando2 with the real CISF commandos’.

Commando 2: The Black Money Trail releases on 3rd March.