Check out the brand new character posters of Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Freddy Daruwala from their upcoming action flick Commando 2. Directed by Deven Bhojani the movie is the second installment of Commando series.

Commando 2 will feature Vidyut Jammwal reprising the role of Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra who is on a mission to eradicate black money, which has been siphoned to banks abroad. The movie also features Adah Sharma playing the role of Bhavna Reddy, and she will be seen performing some deadly action scenes. Holiday fame Freddy Daruwala will be seen playing the role of ACP Bakhtawar Khan, and he is surely set to charm us with his fierce intense looks.

Take a look at the character posters here:

Commando 2 also stars Esha Gupta in pivotal role. The movie is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and will hit the screens on 3rd March, 2017.