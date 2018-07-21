Comicstaan Emerges As The Most Watched Show On Amazon Prime Video In Its 1st Week

The recently launched Amazon Prime Original series Comicstaan has broken all records to emerge as the most watched show on Prime Video in India, in its first week!

Released as a Prime Day offering on July 13, 2018, Comicstaan has been winning consumer hearts with its interesting content and its unique format. This first-of-its-kind digital comedy reality series, that is a unique talent hunt for the next big comic voice, has been loved by audiences making it the most watched show in the first week of launch!

Comicstaan brings together top comedians of the country under one roof. Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Sukra, Sapan Verma and Naveen Richard play the role of judges while Abish Matthew and Sumukhi Suresh host the show. Comicstaan is a nine-episode series presenting a new theme in each episode, where the judges hunt for future comedy talent and voices. The recently released episodes have been tickling the funny bone of Prime Video viewers, and they can’t wait to watch upcoming episodes of Comicstaan.

Comicstaan is laugh-out-loud funny with carefully plotted jokes, quick-witted dialogue and hilarious memorable moments that are relevant in pop culture today.

After the first four episodes released together on July 13, 2018, while the fifth episode is now available to stream today, followed by new episodes releasing weekly every Friday. In an effort to delight audiences, the first two episodes are available for free and even non-Prime members can now crack a few laughs. We promise the series will have you hooked!