Comedy Nights Live To Be Replaced By Anil Kapoor’s 24 Season 2?

Anil Kapoor’s highly anticipated television drama series 24′s season 2 will air from Sunday 17th July onwards. But the makers still haven’t mentioned the time slot of the show.

As per the latest sources, 24 might replace Krushna Abhishek’s Comedy Nights Live, since the 8 pm slot is captured by channel’s new show Kavach and 9 pm slot has India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. So, the only slot for 24 series available is 10 pm slot. Currently, Comedy Nights Live comes at 10 pm, so there is a high possibility that 24 will replace this show.

The sources also reveal that, Comedy Nights Bachao has at least decent TRPs but Comedy Nights Live hasn’t even managed to break even. The channel will take the decision about this in the upcoming weeks and will soon make the official announcement.

It is still undisclosed that whether 24 will come once a week or twice, like its previous season.