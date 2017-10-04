There is no doubt that no matter what role, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays it effortlessly. No wonder, he is one of the finest and versatile talents in the Hindi film industry. But what does it take for him to get into the character’s skin? To which the talented actor said,

“Some of the characters I have played are so dark that they might not seem real. Their thought and philosophy might not match mine, but I still have to essay the roles to perfection. A dark character takes a lot out of you, which you may not realize then. But later, you think, `Yaar, mere paas toh khud ke emotions hi nahin bache’.“

His efforts on each of his role are so high, that bidding goodbye to the role is difficult. One wonders how Nawaz manages to shift between such varied roles? The actor has his own remedies. “I go back to my village, where I have land, and till the soil. That helps me stay sane. For example, my character in Raman Raghav 2.0 was that of a cold-blooded murderer and bringing it to life drained me completely. After completing the film, I went back to my village where they were farming sarson. So, I drove the truck, worked in the fields and felt normal. This exercise unwinds me and takes me back to my roots.“

With his celebrity status, we wonder if his village neighbourhood would be stumped to see him take over the field. When we asked the actor about it, he replied, “They behave normally with me after two days. When I do physical labor in the hot sun, all the stardom sweats out. That is when I feel at peace.“

Nawazuddin’s this down-to-earth attitude is what makes him one of the most respected actors in the industry.