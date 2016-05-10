Coincidence? Hrithik’s Kaabil & Salman’s Buland Have Similar Storyline

Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Gupta have joined hands for a thriller, which has been titled Kaabil. The film which went on the floors last week, will be releasing in January next year and stars Yami Gautam as the female lead.

The little that we know about this film is the fact that it stars Hrithik in the role of a blind man who is looking for a revenge. Assuming that Yami Gautam may be the reason for his vengeance, the film’s storyline seems to be inspired from two films.

Not many remember but Salman was supposed to star in Buland which soon got shelved. The film’s plot revolved around a blind protagonist who is on the path to seek revenge for his girlfriend’s murder.

If not Buland, Gupta’s Kaabil could also be inspired from the Korean film, Broken. This Korean film traces the journey of a widower whose 15 year old daughter is raped and murdered after which, he starts to seek revenge for his daughter’s death. The only difference in Kaabil could be that the lead here is a blind man.

Well, more light can be shed on its storyline when the makers will reveal its teaser and trailer in coming months.