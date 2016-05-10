Coincidence? Hrithik’s Kaabil & Salman’s Buland Have Similar Storyline

Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Gupta have joined hands for a thriller, which has been titled Kaabil. The film which went on the floors last week, will be releasing in January next year and stars Yami Gautam as the female lead.
The little that we know about this film is the fact that it stars Hrithik in the role of a blind man who is looking for a revenge. Assuming that Yami Gautam may be the reason for his vengeance, the film’s storyline seems to be inspired from two films.
Not many remember but Salman was supposed to star in Buland which soon got shelved. The film’s plot revolved around a blind protagonist who is on the path to seek revenge for his girlfriend’s murder.
If not Buland, Gupta’s Kaabil could also be inspired from the Korean film, Broken. This Korean film traces the journey of a widower whose 15 year old daughter is raped and murdered after which, he starts to seek revenge for his daughter’s death. The only difference in Kaabil could be that the lead here is a blind man.
Well, more light can be shed on its storyline when the makers will reveal its teaser and trailer in coming months.
This is a Tamil movie copy.. Thandavam.
which movie is a copy of tamil movie please clarify that.
It’s not a first for Sanjay Gupta who has not once made an original in his 22 year old as a director.
Comparing to Buland is okay, but what is the similarity between kabil and korean movie. You said being blind may be one difference, are you out of your mind that is major difference. There are many movies based on Rape and Revenge then why are you not comparing to those movies. There are many Indian movies too which are based on Rape and Revenge and one movie named Sarpayagam a old Telugu movie in which a widower takes revenge for rape and death of his daughter. So based on your theory you should agree that Broken movie is copied from a Indian Movie.
Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is copied from Salman Khan’s unreleased 90s film Buland. Is it good or bad?