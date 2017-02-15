Varun Dhawan with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Valentine’s special dinner date!

Varun Dhawan is a romantic soul and surely knows how to keep his girlfriend happy! Despite his hectic promotional schedule for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the actor took out time to be with his ladylove on Valentine’s Day. Natasha Dalal and Varun were spotted while leaving a Bandra restaurant on Tuesday evening with the actor stepping out first.

While he maintained a little distance from his girlfriend in order to avoid being clicked together, shutterbugs did not miss the opportunity to click the cute heart-shaped red balloons he had kept in his car’s backseat for her!

Ever since the news of their relationship became public, Varun has carefully kept mum on the topic. But in a recent episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor has expressed his desire to get married soon and have babies.

This makes us curious whether a big fat Bollywood wedding is on the cards this year itself!