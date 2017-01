Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Kaabil. The duo recently flew to Dubai for a promotional event where they interacted with media and fans there. Shutterbugs snapped the two at the airport yesterday.

The film is a revenge drama and also stars Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in negative roles.

Kaabil is releasing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raaes.

Check out the photos here:

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film is slated to release on 25th January, 2017.