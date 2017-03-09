Exes Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel were spotted at Bandra yesterday. The couple who were together in the popular reality show Bigg Boss and later hosted MTV Love School, parted ways mutually. The ex-couple was spotted stepping outside a restaurant in Bandra and we wonder if a reconciliation is on the cards.

Karishma looked stunning in a causal avatar. She was seen sporting an all white look. Also, Upen Patel looked hot in a black tee and jeans.

Check out the pictures here:

Karishma Tanna was recently seen in the popular dance reality Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9. Looks like there’s something cooking. Let’s wait and watch if our favorite TV couple is getting back together!