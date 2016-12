Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary at their Panchgani farmhouse. The duo were clicked with family at their farmhouse, enjoying a quality time.

In one of the pictures, they are seen sitting in their lawn enjoying a conversation with friends.

According to reports, this celebration will be going on for four days and Aamir has several plans for the same, which include a Ghazal and Shayri night.

Check out the pictures here: