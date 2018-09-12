Clash with Abhishek Bachchan isn't bothering Jackky Bhagnani – Read on to know why!

This Friday, Manmarziyaan and Mitron would be clashing at the Box Office. While former is an intense romantic musical, latter is a light hearted slice of life comedy. The two films have Abhishek Bachchan and Jackky Bhagnani in lead roles, who actually go back a long way.

“They actually share good relationship since their families have been connected for more than a couple of decades,” says a common friend of the two actors.

That is indeed true because of one goes back in time, Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Jackky Bhagnani’s father Vashu Bhagnani in Bade Miyan Chota Miyan [2018] that was released exactly 20 years ago.

“Vashu Bhagnani was thrilled when Big B came on board for the David Dhawan laugh riot. He had delivered superhits like Coolie No. 1 and Hero No. 1 with Govinda and with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan he scored a hat-trick with Govinda in tow. Jackky was a young boy when the film was being made. On the other hand, Abhishek was in his early 20s and was gearing up to make his screen debut with Refugee. Though there was an age gap between the two youngsters, they bonded well when they visited the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” the friend continues.

As a matter of fact Vashu Bhagnani’s next film was Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa [2000] which was also the second release of Abhishek after Refugee. Later, the duo also collaborated on Om Jai Jagadish which marked the directorial debut of Anupam Kher.

“The relationship has continued over the years as Bhagnanis have worked with the entire Bachchan family. Sarbjit [2016] was the comeback affair for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which had Jackky Bhagnani join hands with his dad in the production department as well. They stay on to be in touch and share very cordial relationship,” says a close associate.

No wonder, clash of his Mitron with Manmarziyaan isn’t bothering Jackky for a couple of reasons. First and foremost the two films are quite different from each other and secondly, he shares good bond with Abhishek.

“Manmarziyaan is an emotional musical love story where Abhishek is expected to be at his intense best. In this world created by Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L. Rai, Abhishek is touted to bring on something fresh and exciting on screen. On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani’s Mitron is the remake of light hearted family entertainer Telugu hit, Pelli Choopulu. The youngster plays a common man who pairs up with a bunch of friends to come up with a traveling food truck. Both films are quite different from each other and hence there is no clash as such,” an insider adds.

With audience been more receptive than ever before when it comes to watching films in theaters, one looks forward to the arrival of Manmarziyaan and Mitron this Friday.

