Cinestaan AA Distributors, a joint venture between Cinestaan Film Company and AA Films, announced that it will release the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in majority of the international markets including UK, UAE, Australia and New Zealand.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni ,the much-awaited sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning, will have a worldwide release on April 28, 2017. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, Baahubali 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will be the first Indian film to be released in 4K High Definition format.

Cinestaan AA Distributors is an overseas distribution company specializing in propelling big Indian audiences throughout the world into cinemas and has the infrastructure to sell and distribute Indian blockbusters into the global diaspora audience. With specific expertise in the territories of USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia & New Zealand, Cinestaan AA Distributors have the capacity to board and partner both studio and independent projects at any stage, creating a distribution strategy that will yield global results.

In an unprecedented marketing move, the distributors of the Hindi version of the original Baahubali saga decided to release Baahubali: The Beginning before Baahubali: The Conclusion releases. However, the decision to re-release didn’t work at the Box Office.

Nevertheless, this obviously will not make any difference to the Box Office response of the sequel. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is one of the most hyped films of 2017.

Interestingly, Author Anand Neelakantan has also unveiled a book “The Rise of Sivagami”, a prequel to Baahubali. The book will enhance the experience of watching Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It tells the story of how Sivagami becomes the most powerful rajmata in the film.

It unfolds the story of the kingdom of Mahishmathi, childhood and history of Sivagami, played by Ramya in the film.

“There is a sequence in the film that shows a combination of her motherhood and a warrior. The books reveal why she wants to destroy Mahishmathi. Her father was killed by the king. He was branded as a traitor or a more fashionable word would be anti-national perhaps. The entire three series will be about how she transforms,” Neelakantan said.