Chunky Pandey is the latest celeb to have opened up on the azaan row. The actor expressed his support for the singer, saying it was just the loudspeakers that Sonu Nigam tried to protest against and he has no problem with the azaan.

Talking to Koimoi in an exclusive interview, Chunky Pandey said, “His problem is not with azaan but with the loudspeakers. If I play loud music at parties hosted at my house, my neighbours go and call the police, so people get disturbed. You should respect people’s privacy. Ganpati pe bhi loud speaker bajta hai but that doesn’t happen for 365 days.”

The singer has faced backlash on social media with people criticizing him for his ‘communal’ tweets. Reacting to this, Chunky said, “I think people took it wrongly that he protested against the azaan. His only problem was with the loudspeaker. Azaan is so beautiful. I like it. I am sure, if there was bhajan playing near his house at that time, he would have reacted the same way. Loudspeakers can be irritating irrespective of whatever is being played. If something is not letting you sleep, you are going to comment about it.”

The actor, who knows Sonu Nigam personally, further said, “He is a great chap. I am sure people will understand (what he is trying to say). I can’t think of him going the communal way. I know Sonu personally and I know he would never go down that track. It’s just bad timing and the way he tweeted it. He should have got someone to tweet it properly. Isko tweak karke tweet karna chahiye tha.”

However, Chunky Pandey couldn’t resist the temptation to crack a joke on the singer shaving his head. The actor, who sported almost a bald look in his latest film Begum Jaan said on a lighter note, “If he (Sonu Nigam) had done it one year ago I would have thought he is auditioning for Begum Jaan!”