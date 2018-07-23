Christmas Weekend Is Crowded But It Would NOT Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero – Here’s Why!

In the last few days, a lot of films have been announced for the Christmas 2018 weekend, despite the fact that Shah Rukh Khan blocked the slot for the release of his much-anticipated film, Zero long back. Alongside Zero, the other films slated to release as of now are The Accidental Prime Minister, Aquaman, Mauli and Alita: Battle Angel. The same has resulted in a discussion on social media that the biz of Zero will be impacted due to the clash.

However, we can confidently say that these films would not make a lot of difference to Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial will be looking to release on minimum 3400 to 3500 screens in India, and given Shah Rukh Khan’s clout, the same should happen quite easily. The biggest competition for Zero would be Mauli, and the competition would be restricted merely in Maharashtra belt. Being a spin-off, Mauli will be keenly anticipated by the Marathi speaking audience and one can’t ignore the fact that Lai Bhari was a massive hit in Maharashtra. The action entertainer raked in Rs 34 crores from Maharashtra alone and was one of the highest grossing regional film back then.

The Accidental Prime Minister on the other hand is an extremely small film and would struggle to even get respectable shows in the multiplexes especially in the crowded scenario. Apart from Mauli, another competition for Zero would be Aquaman, however even that ain’t a big threat if the content of Zero live onto the expectations. In-fact, there is also a chance of Aquaman getting pushed by a week if the distributors don’t allot reasonable screens to the film. The producers of Aquaman would be looking for a reasonable release size in India, and the same looks dicey if they decide to clash with Zero. DC Films have not done that well in India, and Aquaman isn’t even a known superhero like Spiderman or Superman or Batman in India which would ensure a start at the Box-Office.

The last film of the lot, Alita: Battle Angel is yet another small film from India’s perspective and will be dependent on word of mouth. Being a James Cameron film, a positive word of mouth is expected and the film if accepted would trend well but at low level. Basically, Zero will be the first choice for the audience during the Christmas weekend if the trailer and song live onto the expectation and ignite the hype around the film. This ain’t a brutal clash like Dilwale and Bajirao Mastani or Raees and Kaabil, and the biz of Zero would be impacted only if the content is poor. Rest assured, it will dominate at the Box-Office this Christmas.

What do you think about the clash this Christmas? Let us know!