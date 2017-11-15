Chitrangda Singh: “I Play A Rajasthani Girl In Saheb Biwi Gangster 3”

Chitrangda Singh who made a powerful debut with Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2003 has been in news for her forthcoming projects Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Bazaar.

Her latest item number Kundi Mat Khadkao Raja has been a rage amongst audiences. Although coming year, we would witness the actress don two very different roles in her upcoming projects.

The actress is currently shooting in the Jodhpur for 2018’s Saheb Biwi Gangster 3 where she will be portraying the role of a Rajasthani girl. But what we all do not know is that Chitrangda is born in Jodhpur and she has got a chance to revisit her roots since she is shooting there.

The actress has been utilizing her free time from work to revisit her childhood as she cannot recall much from her early days.

Chitrangda shares, “My mom told me about the army hospital where I was born and even remembers the room number. I saw the place and it felt special. Then, I also got to know that I had almost been named Jodhabai. According to my mother, the lady who was looking after me at the time had taken to calling me Jodhabai. Thank God mom didn’t go by her suggestion.”

On her upcoming film, the Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi actress says “We are staying in a 300-year-old fort and there’s so much history here. It’s a different world altogether. I play a Rajasthani girl in the film and that shows in my outfits and the way I speak. The look is not urban so we had to work on the costumes carefully. I also had to take some dance lessons as part of my prep to get the traditional moves right,” unveiling details.

The actress started shooting in Bikaner for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in September. Talking about her happiness of reuniting with Tigmanshu, Citrangda also said, “Tigmanshu and I were supposed to work together way back in 1997, when he was making his first film, Haasil. Somehow, that didn’t work out. If it had, it would have probably been my first film instead of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Today, neither of us recalls why the collaboration didn’t work out then. Tigamanshu is extremely edgy and I like his style of filmmaking,

Talking about Baazaar, in which Citrangda’s character is opposite completely opposite the actress says, “Mandira is a city girl, her body language conveys confidence. It’s an interesting film on the stock market,”

The actress has also been in the news as she emerges as a producer with Shaad Ali’s Sandeep Singh biopic which featuring Diljit Dosanjh as the lead and also with a co-production with Anees Bazmee, directed by Abhishek Dogra.