For actress Chitrangda Singh, who has turned producer with “Soorma“, the forthcoming film on former Indian hockey team’s captain Sandeep Singh’s life, is really close to her heart.

Chitrangda told the media: “It is based on real incidents and in a way, we are acknowledging real life hero Sandeep Singh. We always look upon aspirational value of heroes which we see on-screen, which is fictional and created by writers and filmmakers. But Sandeep Singh led a very dramatic life.

“He got injured by a bullet. Despite that, he became captain of the Indian hockey team, so it’s really an inspirational story and it inspired me a lot. It is really close to my heart. We have made this film with a lot of effort and heart. We took around two and a half years to release the film, and so I hope the audience will appreciate it once it is released.”

What made her become a producer?

“When I was listening to the story of the film, that time I felt that I have never come across a dramatic real life story of a person. Sandeep Singh’s journey has been incredible as he was in coma and paralysed after getting shot by a bullet.

“Despite that, he became captain of the national team and he holds the record of world’s fastest drag flicker. So, this kind of a comeback is really thrilling and I don’t think I would have written this kind of story to make a film. That’s the reason why I felt that it’s an important story to tell and I feel really happy and proud that I got the opportunity to be associated with ‘Soorma’ as a first-time producer.”

The projetc is directed by Shaad Ali.

Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu play the lead roles in the film, set for release on Friday.