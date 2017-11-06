Chitrangda Singh will be seen in two very different avatars coming 2018. Chitrangda Singh will be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar.

While the former is known to be a franchise and a rooted film at that, Bazaar features a corporate set up.

Chitrangda is very excited and looking forward to portraying two absolutely distinct characters. Both the films are poles apart and the actress is swapping her characters for her respective projects.

Trending :

As an actor it definitely is very exciting to be playing such diverse roles and characters that are so apart, this is very exciting for the actress. While the first one is a rooted film set at the backdrop of Rajasthan, Bazaar showcases a corporate set up.

The actress will appear very different in both her projects as her looks differ drastically.

Chitrangda adds, “Both Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Bazaar are two very different Films with distinct setups. It’s exciting to be getting into two absolutely different characters. I am Loving the process thoroughly!” Bazaar will also star Saif Ali Khan in a lead role where he will play the role of a cut-throat rags-to-riches businessman, who rules Mumbai’s share bazaar.

As part of prepping for the role, we hear that he met with some real-life power sharks in the business world. The story of ‘dhandho’ and ‘vyaapar’ – as director Gauravv calls the film – is produced by Dheeraj Wad Havan and Ajay Kapoor.

“It’s a story about ambition, greed, betrayal, loss and redemption. The movie is a suspense thriller set in the world of big deals and high finance,” Saif Ali Khan added.