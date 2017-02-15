After Varun Dhawan hinting about Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship on Koffee With Karan, the rumored couple were spotted together yesterday.

Sidharth Malhotra was snapped by shutterbugs outside Alia’s house. The duo who debuted together in Student Of The Year and later worked in Kapoor & Sons, have apparently been seeing each other from quite some time now.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Sidharth will be seen in Reload along with Jacqueline Fernandez.