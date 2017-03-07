Shah Rukh Khan has extended his best wishes to close friend Karan Johar, who has become a father of twins Yash and Roohi Johar through surrogacy. Shah Rukh said, “I wish him health and happiness. I think this is a very personal moment, so don’t think I am being cagey and not wanting to answer.”

“It is very personal because I have had this moment. So let’s respect (it) and leave (it at) that. We will have celebrations, love and happiness later.” Take a look at the video:

Karan on Sunday announced he has become a father to daughter Roohi and son Yash.

Shah Rukh too has a son, AbRam, via surrogacy.