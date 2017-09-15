Check Out The Spooky Incidents Happening On The Sets Of Cartoon 

Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever had a paranormal experience? If you are someone who doesn’t believe in the existence of the supernatural, then these bizarre incidents that happened on the sets of Cartoon, the horror web series by Hoichoi, will definitely creep you out!

Like the sets of most films from this genre, the house where Cartoon was shot is said to be haunted – something that the cast and crew members refused to believe until they started shooting. And then the inevitable happened!

As told by a cast member, “The lift, which is very old and rusty, has a mind of its own. It automatically goes to the ground floor the moment the gates are closed. The lift does not wait for you to click on a button, so you have to be pretty quick to go to the floor you wish to!”

It is rumoured that there is a mysterious story related to the house, which exists since 1912. Apparently, there is a room in the house which has been locked up since many years, after multiple guests who stayed there committed suicide.

The Director of Cartoon, Sourav Chakraborty, refused to believe such rumours and opened up the room to shoot a scene. A series of unfortunate events followed which disrupted their shoot schedule. So much so that, they had to re-shoot every scene shot in that room in a different place altogether! Later, the crew found out that whenever that room was opened, some weird or eerie incident always occurred! Talk about infuriating ghosts!

Cartoon, starring Paayel Sarkar and Mainak Banerjee, is a horror thriller that revolves around a cartoonist whose cartoons bother the spirit in his flat leading to paranormal experiences. The Hoichoi Originals web series will start streaming soon, on the Hoichoi app and website.