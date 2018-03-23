The second poster of Phantom Films Highjack is out and it promises to take you on a trip.

The poster showcases the film’s ensemble cast in a vibrant and colorful setting, all on a trip.

Hijack which is a trippy stoner comedy stars Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall in the pivotal roles.

While talking about the film’s release director Akarsh Khurana shares, “I think it’s a great date to release the film since the story revolves around a series of events which happen after a set of characters get high. So a stoner comedy releasing on World Stoner day makes perfect sense”.

Highjack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, which results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.

Nucleya who is known for his electronic music will be composing music for the film.

The film involves amusing comic scenes with a fresh and unique concept, all happening in the sky. High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films.

High Jack also marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood. Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, Highjack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April 2018.